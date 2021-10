Brighton City Council had a discussion with high-ranking members of Corrigan Oil about what went wrong and what is changing following the August fuel spill into the Mill Pond. Just after midnight on August 24th, a Corrigan driver had an incident where roughly 200 gallons of fuel was projected out of the primary containment area, making its way into the Second Street storm sewer and then the Mill Pond. The appropriate authorities were all quickly contacted and as cleanup efforts ensued, City Manager Nate Geinzer said at the time, that he was very pleased with Corrigan’s response.

BRIGHTON, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO