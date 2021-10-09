CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: 5 Key Takeaways From the September Jobs Report

By Paul Wiseman
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember wasn't exactly the robust month for hiring that many had expected and hoped for. With the delta variant still disrupting the economy and employers struggling to find enough workers, the gain for the month amounted to 194,000 jobs — not even half of what economists had expected. In August, the economy had added a modest 366,000 jobs. Taken together, hiring for the past two months marked a steep drop-off from the 962,000 jobs that were added in June and the 1.1 million in July.

