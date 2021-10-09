EXPLAINER: 5 Key Takeaways From the September Jobs Report

That was the consensus response to the September jobs report, released Friday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. With schools reopening and expanded federal unemployment benefits ending, there had been high hopes for strong job growth. But the delta variant had other plans. Just 194,000 payroll jobs were added on net in September, though about 500,000 had been forecast. This was the second month in a row that the numbers came in well below expectations, and September represented the slowest monthly job growth so far in 2021.

