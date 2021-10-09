Valley Animal Haven opening new play yard in Lemoore

Valley Animal Haven in Lemoore is celebrating the opening of a new play yard for their pets with the opening of Central Bark. The event, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, is the culmination of months of hard work from volunteers and the generosity of a member of the Kings County community. According to Executive Director Pamela Brasil, the new play yard was made possible with a $10,000 donation by community member Caroline Mackey, who donated the money in memory of her dog, Sammy.