Oh My, J.D. Martinez Gave Red Sox Lead With Three-Run Bomb Against Rays

By Sean T. McGuire
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez helped in Boston’s comeback efforts against the Tampa Bay Rays after a one-inning start from starting pitcher Chris Sale. Martinez hit the fourth home run of the game for Boston — all of which came with two strikes — during the fifth inning of Game 2 at Tropicana Field. The designated hitter sent a three-run shot to center field, measuring 412 feet, and in doing so gave the Red Sox a 8-5 lead after five full innings.

