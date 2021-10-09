Oh My, J.D. Martinez Gave Red Sox Lead With Three-Run Bomb Against Rays
Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez helped in Boston’s comeback efforts against the Tampa Bay Rays after a one-inning start from starting pitcher Chris Sale. Martinez hit the fourth home run of the game for Boston — all of which came with two strikes — during the fifth inning of Game 2 at Tropicana Field. The designated hitter sent a three-run shot to center field, measuring 412 feet, and in doing so gave the Red Sox a 8-5 lead after five full innings.nesn.com
