Chinese teams continue to dominate on day 2 of The International 10

By Cale Michael
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay two of The International 10 didn’t suffer from early technical issues, letting players, talent, and fans get right into the Dota 2 action. The Chinese teams that finished day one on top of the standings continued to dominate, with both Vici Gaming and Invictus Gaming leading their respective groups at 4-1-0. PSG.LGD also held onto a top-two spot in Group B, splitting a tight series with Team Secret and then sweeping Fnatic.

