14th annual ‘A Walk in Their Shoes’ Domestic Violence Awareness event in Roanoke, honoring victims and survivors of abuse
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The 14th annual ‘A Walk in Their Shoes’ Domestic Violence Awareness event was held Friday, Oct. 8, at Straight Street in Roanoke. The event honored victims and survivors of domestic abuse. The event included a reading of names of women, men, and children of the Roanoke Valley who lost their lives as a result of senseless violence.www.wfxrtv.com
