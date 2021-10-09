CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, VA

14th annual ‘A Walk in Their Shoes’ Domestic Violence Awareness event in Roanoke, honoring victims and survivors of abuse

wfxrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The 14th annual ‘A Walk in Their Shoes’ Domestic Violence Awareness event was held Friday, Oct. 8, at Straight Street in Roanoke. The event honored victims and survivors of domestic abuse. The event included a reading of names of women, men, and children of the Roanoke Valley who lost their lives as a result of senseless violence.

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. The grim details come as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before she died. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, backing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
Reuters

'Star Trek' actor Shatner poised for Blue Origin space jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Billionaire U.S. businessman Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin is set for its second suborbital tourism flight on Wednesday, with actor William Shatner - who embodied the promise of space travel on the "Star Trek" TV series and films - among the four-person all-civilian crew poised to blast off in Texas.
VAN HORN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Community, VA
Roanoke, VA
Sports
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senseless Violence#Shoes
ABC News

FDA authorizes first e-cigarettes, cites benefit for smokers

WASHINGTON -- Heath officials on Tuesday authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying the R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers. The Food and Drug Administration said data submitted by the company showed its Vuse e-cigarettes helped smokers either quit or significantly reduce their use of cigarettes, the leading preventable cause of death in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy