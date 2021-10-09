CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

We’re wrapping up Skyward Sword and starting Superliminal on tonight’s stream

By Anabela
Destructoid
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrrrr, it finally started getting chilly around here. I’ve loved staying cozy for the past few days so I think it should be another cozy evening of puzzle games and trying to beat Demise again. I really want to be able to say I’ve beaten Skyward Sword, so I have to eventually get gud with the final fight. The puzzle game I have in mind for tonight, though, I’m extremely excited to try — Superliminal! I’m very intrigued by the idea of a forced perspective optical illusion puzzle game and can’t wait to see what it’s all about.

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

Related
fsutorch.com

Superliminal: a mind bending beauty

You’re drifting off to sleep at around 3 a.m., the last thing you hear is an ad for Dr. Pierce’s Somnasculpt dream therapy program. By the time you open your eyes again, you’re dreaming and within the beginning stages of the experiment. As “Superliminal,” released in late 2019, comes to...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Isometric RPGs are eating away all of my gaming time

If you ain’t playin’ isometric RPGs then where you at?. I don’t have as much free time in my life now that the school year has started up again. Instead, I’m teaching kids about history or planning on how best to teach kids about history, or coaching kids on how to run faster. Teaching and coaching are time-consuming, ya know? But every once and a while, I do get some downtime to just sit in front of my computer and chill. As I sit down to relax on any given day and look at my recently played games list, it’s easy to notice a pattern: they are all isometric RPGs.
RETAIL
Destructoid

Review: Far Cry 6

Ready or not, it’s time for another Far Cry, and Far Cry 6 is bound to be a big one. With each new mainline Far Cry and spin-off game, fans — myself included — tend to reflect back on the series’ highs and lows. We like to rank this stuff, again and again, to the point that we talk in circles. Inevitably, a bunch of people will renew their vows with Far Cry 3, which seemingly can’t be topped, while the rest will splinter into smaller groups to fondly remember Far Cry 5, Far Cry 4, or maybe even Far Cry Primal. There are standout moments in all of these games, but at a certain point, everything else blurs together.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary video teases upcoming events

No doubt choosing to hit the airwaves while yer boy Sora is trending, Square Enix has released a teaser trailer for the 20th anniversary of its RPG franchise Kingdom Hearts. The brief, two-minute minute teases several announcements and events set to take place in 2022, marking two full decades of exciting and whimsical Square x Disney adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superliminal#Skyward#Sword
massivelyop.com

Fractured opens up free play starting today to wrap up its fall alpha event

Do you want to try out Fractured without being in the proper alpha testing batch? You’re in luck because the game is kicking off a free play event starting today and running through October 13th. That means that every registered account is free to download, install, and play on the game’s current build without any restrictions. Dynamight Studios is also reducing the cost and time requirements for city raids, so players who jump in to test the current build will have the opportunity to really dive into some large-scale PvP to boot.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Bloodborne feels like it came out yesterday

The community is a big part of why it’s lived on. It feels like every time I look up at the news, something is happening in Bloodborne. New boss tech. Some form of merch. A mod or a demake. That’s because there is! And community-run initiatives like Return to Yharnam are a big reason why.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Obsidian’s Grounded is getting a big Hot and Hazy update this month

Playing in the sandbox may be inadvisable for your health. Grounded, Obsidian’s game of backyard survival, is getting a new update that’s adding even more to the yard. The Hot and Hazy update for Grounded will shift up the sandbox and the “Haze,” as well as some neat-sounding new gameplay hooks.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Did the Battlefield 2042 open beta change your mind about the game?

After a short early-access period for pre-orders, it’s time to jump into the Battlefield 2042 open beta while we can — it’s playable today and tomorrow (October 8–9) on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store. For those of you...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Destructoid

Nintendo Download: Metroid Dread

Is the big event and it’s not even close. I mean there’s some cool stuff in here this week, like Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, Tetris Effect: Connected, and Gang Beasts (which was just delayed to Oct. 12), but for Nintendo fans, all of those don’t measure up to getting a brand new Metroid saga game for the first time in a long while.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Roki brings fairytale folklore to PS5 and Xbox Series X this month

United Label, in association with indie outfit Polygon Treehouse, has announced that the mysterious folklore-themed adventure Roki will be venturing on to PS5 and Xbox Series X later this month, following on from its PC and Nintendo Switch release in the fall of last year. The next-gen port will launch digitally on October 28.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Check Out This Fan-Designed Manual For Skyward Sword HD Available on Etsy

One of the biggest casualties of modern gaming trends is the phasing out of physical instruction manuals. With an increased focus on digital releases and a reliance on online guides, many companies have stopped including physical manuals for their games. Instead of unique instructional booklets, companies are opting for digital manuals that players can open from a game menu. For many longtime video game fans who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, the end of print manuals has been a disappointment, but many fans and artists are filling the void created by the lack of physical manuals.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Zookeeper World is a glimpse at life without free-to-play restrictions

If there is one video game genre that has thrived and flourished since the advent of the smartphone, it’s the match-3 puzzler. I still remember watching my aunt sit for hours at her Gateway PC playing Bejeweled almost 20 years ago, a game that, at the time, cost $20, which is arguably an absurd price to ask for the genre today. But it was huge, and with the arrival of the iPhone and Candy Crush Saga, it’s easily one of the most played and well-recognized genres today. It’s why every few weeks or so, another big match-3 title launches with a licensed IP attached to it. Disney Wonderful Worlds is a recent example, and while that game hasn’t yet been deleted from Pixel 3A, it’s tough to go back to the restrictive free-to-play model after spending a month with Zookeeper World on Apple Arcade.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

What DLC is the most replayable?

Replayability is a word that gets thrown around a lot, both as a criticism of games and as part of their development. It’s an important factor to consider — your game has to be fun enough to play and creative enough as it goes on that players will always want to have another go, regardless of how many hours they’ve put into it.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Shopping Report: Switch OLED, Metroid Dread Special Edition, amiibo, and Pokémon cards

Samus and Pikachu, together again (on the resellers’ market) Today marks one of the bigger “Nintendo shopping events” in recent memory. This morning, the new Switch OLED model launched alongside Metroid Dread, the game’s special edition, and pair of new amiibo. The Pokémon Company also release a bunch of new Pokémon cards, including a 25th Anniversary Elite Trainer Box.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Metroid dread- review

First of I will start with the story as I will not be saying much on this topic due to spoilers but from what I will say, The story starts of with a direct continuation from the previous metroid game (metroid fusion) and give a little what happened previosuly cutscene, which was very helpful for a player like myself who had not played the previous installment or had forgotten the story due to the huge gap of nearly 20 years since the release of metroid fusion. The story starts off with Samus being sent to ZDR to explore and investigate to track down and find out what has happened to the E.M.M.I research bots, but when Samus gets there she is greeted with a Chozo warrior who then defeats her in battle which he then strips her of all current ablites. With the start of the game beginning like this I thought it was a little cliche and had been repeated many a time but with Metroid it feels like it was the right thing to do, because since it had been such a distance between a new metroid game in the series it would give new players recognistion with all of Samus' classic ablilites but would also leave players familiar with the series in deja vu.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Persona VS tabletop card game coming in December

This year sees the 25th anniversary of the stylish and highly popular Persona franchise. As such, a variety of merch-makers have been rolling out toys, figurines, soundtracks, and other fun goodies based upon our favorite demon-slaying schoolkids. The newest reveal is this brand new tabletop card game, Persona VS, which launches in Japan this December.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Star Wars combo packs collate classic games for PS4 and Switch

THQ Nordic and Aspyr Media have announced two new combo packs collating the latter’s recent remasters of some classic Star Wars video games. the double packs will arrive on PS4 and Nintendo Switch this very fall. The first Star Wars combo pack includes the classic action RPGs Star Wars Jedi...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy