We’re wrapping up Skyward Sword and starting Superliminal on tonight’s stream
Brrrr, it finally started getting chilly around here. I’ve loved staying cozy for the past few days so I think it should be another cozy evening of puzzle games and trying to beat Demise again. I really want to be able to say I’ve beaten Skyward Sword, so I have to eventually get gud with the final fight. The puzzle game I have in mind for tonight, though, I’m extremely excited to try — Superliminal! I’m very intrigued by the idea of a forced perspective optical illusion puzzle game and can’t wait to see what it’s all about.www.destructoid.com
Comments / 0