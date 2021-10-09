We’re wrapping up Skyward Sword and starting Superliminal on tonight’s stream

First of I will start with the story as I will not be saying much on this topic due to spoilers but from what I will say, The story starts of with a direct continuation from the previous metroid game (metroid fusion) and give a little what happened previosuly cutscene, which was very helpful for a player like myself who had not played the previous installment or had forgotten the story due to the huge gap of nearly 20 years since the release of metroid fusion. The story starts off with Samus being sent to ZDR to explore and investigate to track down and find out what has happened to the E.M.M.I research bots, but when Samus gets there she is greeted with a Chozo warrior who then defeats her in battle which he then strips her of all current ablites. With the start of the game beginning like this I thought it was a little cliche and had been repeated many a time but with Metroid it feels like it was the right thing to do, because since it had been such a distance between a new metroid game in the series it would give new players recognistion with all of Samus' classic ablilites but would also leave players familiar with the series in deja vu.

