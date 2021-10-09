Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clay, Kanawha, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water on highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Kanawha; Roane Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Calhoun, northeastern Kanawha, southern Roane and west central Clay Counties through 945 PM EDT At 912 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Clendenin to Pinch. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Locations impacted include Clendenin, Pinch, Elkview, Amma, Glen, Left Hand, Looneyville, Tariff, Procious and Walton. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 8 and 31. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH