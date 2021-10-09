CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clay, Kanawha, Roane by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-08 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water on highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Kanawha; Roane Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Calhoun, northeastern Kanawha, southern Roane and west central Clay Counties through 945 PM EDT At 912 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Clendenin to Pinch. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Locations impacted include Clendenin, Pinch, Elkview, Amma, Glen, Left Hand, Looneyville, Tariff, Procious and Walton. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 8 and 31. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Lancaster, Otoe, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cass; Lancaster; Otoe; Saunders Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Lancaster, northwestern Otoe, southern Saunders and southwestern Cass Counties through 315 AM CDT At 251 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Valparaiso to near Hickman. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Wahoo and Bennet around 305 AM CDT. Mead and Palmyra around 310 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 397 and 418. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Dickinson, Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central, north central, northeastern and east central Kansas. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Pottawatomie; Riley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Dickinson, Geary, southern Riley, northern Morris, west central Wabaunsee, western Pottawatomie and southeastern Clay Counties through 330 AM CDT At 241 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles north of Moonlight to 5 miles south of Chapman to 4 miles southeast of Ramona. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Manhattan, Junction City, Herington, Ogden, Grandview Plaza, Chapman, Riley, St. George, White City, Milford, Alta Vista, Dwight, Olsburg, Woodbine, Parkerville, Latimer, Milford Lake, Keats and Tuttle Creek Lake. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 286 and 321. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickens, Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dickens; Garza; Kent Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Kent, southwestern Dickens and eastern Garza Counties through 415 AM CDT At 340 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of White River Lake to 7 miles north of Lake Alan Henry to 9 miles southwest of Justiceburg. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Spur, Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
DICKENS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Geary, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. Target Area: Geary; Morris Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Geary, eastern Morris, southwestern Wabaunsee and northwestern Lyon Counties through 415 AM CDT At 325 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Dwight to near Wilsey to 8 miles east of Florence. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Council Grove, Alma, Americus, Alta Vista, Dwight, McFarland, Paxico, Wilsey, Parkerville, Bushong, Dunlap, Council Grove Lake and Volland. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 323 and 334. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 117 and 120. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GEARY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Otoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cass; Otoe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Otoe and south central Cass Counties through 330 AM CDT At 313 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Avoca, or 28 miles east of Lincoln, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Weeping Water and Nehawka around 320 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CASS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardeman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hardeman Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Washita, northwestern Caddo, central Jackson, Custer, northwestern Kiowa, southwestern Blaine, southern Harmon, Greer, eastern Beckham and northwestern Hardeman Counties through 345 AM CDT At 300 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Custer City to near Burns Flat to near Mangum to 3 miles northeast of Kirkland. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Altus, Elk City, Weatherford, Clinton, Hobart, Mangum, Cordell, Hollis, Granite, Burns Flat, Hydro, Sentinel, Blair, Arapaho, Olustee, Dill City, Canute, Corn, Eldorado and Lone Wolf. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 38 and 90. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga AREAS OF FOG Through the early morning, expect areas of fog. This fog may become dense at times resulting in a sudden reduction in visibility. The fog is expected to persist through the early morning commute. For your safety, if traveling, please prepare for a slower morning commute, allowing for plenty of time to reach your destination. When encountering fog while driving, please slow down and use your low beam headlights.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Atchison; Gentry; Holt; Nodaway; Worth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Worth, northwestern Gentry, eastern Atchison, northeastern Holt and Nodaway Counties through 315 AM CDT At 249 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Maryville, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Maryville, Burlington Junction, Hopkins, Ravenwood, Maitland, Skidmore, Athelstan, Barnard, Conception Junction, Sheridan, Parnell, Graham, Clearmont, Elmo, Pickering, Braddyville, Guilford, Clyde, Arkoe and Quitman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickens, Kent, King, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dickens; Kent; King; Stonewall Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Kent, southeastern Dickens, western King and northwestern Stonewall Counties through 445 AM CDT At 413 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Guthrie to 5 miles southwest of Girard to 5 miles north of Fluvanna. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 402 AM, a wind gust of 49 mph was measured at the mesonet 1 mile northwest of Lake Alan Henry. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jayton, Guthrie, Lake Alan Henry, Girard, and Clairemont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DICKENS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Ottawa, Republic, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central, north central, northeastern and east central Kansas. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Dickinson; Geary; Morris; Ottawa; Republic; Riley; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dickinson, western Geary, western Riley, western Morris, eastern Ottawa, southeastern Republic, southern Washington, Clay and eastern Cloud Counties through 245 AM CDT At 203 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Aurora to near Oak Hill to 4 miles north of Canton. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Junction City, Abilene, Clay Center, Herington, Washington, Grandview Plaza, Chapman, Solomon, Wakefield, Riley, Enterprise, Clyde, Clifton, Milford, Leonardville, Linn, Hope, Greenleaf, Morganville and Woodbine. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 267 and 303. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Kay, Kingfisher, northwestern Noble, central Blaine, eastern Grant and Garfield Counties through 400 AM CDT At 335 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Medford to near Drummond to 5 miles southwest of Watonga. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enid, Blackwell, Watonga, Kingfisher, Tonkawa, Medford, Hennessey, Waukomis, Pond Creek, Garber, Covington, Billings, Dover, Drummond, Lamont, Kremlin, Breckenridge, Braman, Hunter and Fairmont. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 212 and 236. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Geary, Lyon, Morris, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. Target Area: Geary; Lyon; Morris; Wabaunsee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Geary, eastern Morris, southwestern Wabaunsee and northwestern Lyon Counties through 415 AM CDT At 325 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Dwight to near Wilsey to 8 miles east of Florence. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Council Grove, Alma, Americus, Alta Vista, Dwight, McFarland, Paxico, Wilsey, Parkerville, Bushong, Dunlap, Council Grove Lake and Volland. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 323 and 334. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 117 and 120. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GEARY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Dewey, Garfield, Grant, Major, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Alfalfa; Dewey; Garfield; Grant; Major; Woods Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Woods, northeastern Custer, Alfalfa, northern Blaine, Grant, eastern Dewey, northwestern Garfield and Major Counties through 345 AM CDT At 257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Manchester to 3 miles northeast of Fairview to 6 miles northwest of Thomas. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enid, Watonga, Fairview, Cherokee, Medford, Taloga, Helena, Okeene, Pond Creek, Canton, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Carmen, Wakita, Cleo Springs, Longdale, Kremlin, Goltry and Ames. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Dewey, Major, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Alfalfa; Dewey; Major; Woods Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Woods, northeastern Custer, Alfalfa, northern Blaine, Grant, eastern Dewey, northwestern Garfield and Major Counties through 345 AM CDT At 257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Manchester to 3 miles northeast of Fairview to 6 miles northwest of Thomas. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enid, Watonga, Fairview, Cherokee, Medford, Taloga, Helena, Okeene, Pond Creek, Canton, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Carmen, Wakita, Cleo Springs, Longdale, Kremlin, Goltry and Ames. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SEDGWICK AND BUTLER COUNTIES At 342 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Burns to near Andover to Belle Plaine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. This storm has a history of producing wind gusts to 60 mph and tree damage. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Maize, Clearwater, Douglass, Towanda, Benton, Whitewater, Leon, Downtown Wichita and Kechi. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SEDGWICK AND BUTLER COUNTIES At 342 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Burns to near Andover to Belle Plaine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. This storm has a history of producing wind gusts to 60 mph and tree damage. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Maize, Clearwater, Douglass, Towanda, Benton, Whitewater, Leon, Downtown Wichita and Kechi. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SEDGWICK AND BUTLER COUNTIES At 342 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Burns to near Andover to Belle Plaine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. This storm has a history of producing wind gusts to 60 mph and tree damage. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Maize, Clearwater, Douglass, Towanda, Benton, Whitewater, Leon, Downtown Wichita and Kechi. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy areas of dense fog can be expected this morning across southeast Tennessee and extreme southwest North Carolina. When traveling, slow down and be prepared for sudden drop in visibility due to the fog. Maintain extra distance between you and the vehicle and ahead of you. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bland, Giles, Smyth, Tazewell, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bland; Giles; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe AREAS OF FOG Through the early morning, expect areas of fog. This fog may become dense at times resulting in a sudden reduction in visibility. The fog is expected to persist through the early morning commute. For your safety, if traveling, please prepare for a slower morning commute, allowing for plenty of time to reach your destination. When encountering fog while driving, please slow down and use your low beam headlights.
BLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fremont, Mills, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to brief localized street flooding. Target Area: Fremont; Mills; Pottawattamie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Fremont, western Mills, southwestern Pottawattamie, northeastern Sarpy, northwestern Nemaha, eastern Otoe, eastern Douglas and eastern Cass Counties through 400 AM CDT At 346 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Fort Calhoun to 5 miles northwest of Murray to 4 miles south of Talmage. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Murray around 350 AM CDT. Plattsmouth around 355 AM CDT. Council Bluffs, Glenwood and Pacific Junction around 400 AM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 7 and 63. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 444 and 454. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA

