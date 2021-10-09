CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

YALLA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Yalla Group Limited And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Yalla securities between September 30, 2020 and August 9, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 19, 2021, Swan Street Research ("Swan Street") published a report (the "Swan Street Report") addressing Yalla, entitled "Is Yalla Group a Multi $B Fraud? The 'Clubhouse of the Middle East' UAE Tech Unicorn that Never Was." The Swan Street Report alleged, among other things, that the Company has been inflating its financial metrics, including its user data and its revenue, and characterized Yalla's financial statements as "not credible." On this news, the price of Yalla shares fell $1.31 per share, or 7.15%, to close at $17.01 per share on May 19, 2021.

The next day, May 20, 2021, analyst The Bear Cave issued a report entitled, "Problems at Yalla Group," and Gotham City Research also tweeted that it was shorting Yalla shares. On this news, the price of Yalla shares fell an additional 6% on May 20 to close at $15.96.

Then, on August 9, 2021, after the markets closed, Yalla issued a press release entitled, "Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results," announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 ("2Q21 Results"). The 2Q21 Results disclosed that Yalla had quarterly revenue of $66.62 million, which did not meet analysts' expectations.

On this news, the price of Yalla shares fell nearly 18.9% on August 10, 2021, closing at $10.99, down from its previous close price of $13.55.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Yalla and its CEO made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business and financial metrics. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding, and/or failed to disclose that the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Yalla shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005081/en/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

HYZN Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Deadline Reminder For Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon") (HYZN) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Decarbonization") (DCRB) - Get Decarbonization Plus Report investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York against Hyzon on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Hyzon securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Columbia Banking System, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia Banking" or the "Company") (COLB) - Get Columbia Banking System, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("Umpqua") (UMPQ) - Get Umpqua Holdings Corporation Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of Columbia Banking stock for each Umpqua share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $11.87 based upon Umpqua's October 11, 2021 closing price of $19.93. Upon completion of the transaction, Umpqua shareholders will own approximately 62% and Columbia Banking shareholders will only own approximately 38% of the combined company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of $175 Million Of American Depositary Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide ( Bicycle ® ) technology, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,240,741 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share, at a price to the public of $54.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of $175.0 million. In addition, Bicycle has granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 486,111 additional ADSs at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on or about October 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
TheStreet

Relay Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 13,207,547 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $26.50 per share. Relay Therapeutics also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,981,132 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $350 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Relay Therapeutics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

AvidXchange Announces Pricing Of Its Upsized Initial Public Offering

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. ("AvidXchange") (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable and payment automation solutions for the middle market, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 26,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share. Additionally, AvidXchange has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,960,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by AvidXchange, are expected to be approximately $660.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares of common stock are being offered and sold by AvidXchange.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Westwater Resources, Inc. Announces Special Conference Call To Discuss Results Of Its Definitive Feasibility Study And Building Acquisitions

Westwater Resources (NYSE: American: WWR), a battery grade natural graphite development Company, will hold a special conference call on Thursday October 14, 2021, at noon EDT (10:00 AM MDT) to discuss the recently announced results of its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for a battery graphite production facility and its recent acquisition of 90,000 square feet of commercial property adjacent to the Kellyton site.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) - Get Ellington Financial Inc. Report ("Ellington Financial" or the "Company") announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock for total expected gross proceeds of $91.3 million, before underwriting fees and estimated offering expenses. The Company also granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on October 15, 2021. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, UBS Securities LLC and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group A#Class Action Lawsuit#Federal Court#Bragar Eagel Squire#The Company Rrb#Yala#District Court#Swan Street Research#Uae Tech Unicorn#The Swan Street Report#Company#The Bear Cave#Gotham City Research
TheStreet

Falabella S.A. Announces Issue And Sale Of $650 Million Of Senior Notes

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Falabella S.A. ("Falabella" or the "Company") today announced that it has priced its offering (the "Notes Offering") of $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.375% senior notes due 2032 (the "Notes"). The Notes Offering is expected to close on or around October 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tokens.com Receives DTC Eligibility For Its Common Shares

Tokens.com Corp. ( NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) ( Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) ( OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company that invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance ("DeFi"), Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT"), and metaverse real estate, is pleased to announce that it has received Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility on its common shares in relation to the Company's listing on the OTCQB. DTC eligibility will enable an accelerated settlement process enabling Token.com's shares to be economically transferred between brokerage accounts electronically within the United States.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Teladoc Health To Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results

PURCHASE, NY, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) - Get Teladoc Health, Inc. Report, the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced that it will release third-quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
TheStreet

Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Magnetization Transfer Ratio Imaging Data And Two-Year Clinical Data From The Open Label Extension Of ATA188 For Progressive Multiple Sclerosis At ECTRIMS 2021

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced new translational data based on magnetization transfer ratio (MTR) and updated Phase 1 open-label extension (OLE) clinical data in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) treated with ATA188 for up to 39 months.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Hannon Armstrong Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," or the "Company") (HASI) - Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Report, a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 results after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Axogen, Inc. To Report Third Quarter Financial Results And Host Conference Call On November 3, 2021

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (AXGN) - Get Axogen, Inc. Report, a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or transection to peripheral nerves, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after the market closes. Axogen management will host an investment-community conference call and webcast following the release at 4:30 p.m. ET.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Actimed Therapeutics Continues To Strengthen Intellectual Property Portfolio With Newly Granted US And Canadian Patents

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actimed Therapeutics Ltd, the clinical stage company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of muscle wasting disorders, with a focus on cachexia, announces that it has been granted a United States patent for ACM-001 (S-pindolol) for treating muscle weakness and a Canadian patent for ACM-002 (S-oxprenolol) for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Gibraltar Industries To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On October 27

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, announced today that it expects to release its third quarter 2021 financial results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. It also expects to discuss the results on a conference call that will be webcast live that same day starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Chief Executive Officer William Bosway and Chief Financial Officer Timothy Murphy.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Agrify Announces October 2021 Conference Participation

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY) ("Agrify" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated provider of premium cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry, today announced that the Company will participate at the following upcoming conferences:. Global AgTech Virtual Conference, presented by...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Change In Composition Of Sartorius Joint Heirship

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karin Sartorius-Herbst and LifeScience Holding SCSp ("LSH") have entered into option agreements to acquire a total portion of approximately 56.7 percent of the shares of inheritances ("Erbteile") of the Horst Sartorius community of heirs ("Erbengemeinschaft") from other members of the Sartorius family. In...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
56K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy