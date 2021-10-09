Santa Anita horse racing consensus picks for Saturday Oct. 9

Parx Racing has an 11-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:55p.m., and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 910-8-6-7The challenge for the likely favorite in here, #10 Uncle Ernie (9-5), is the presence of other speed to his outside. He’s led at the first call in all four of his career starts, two of them wins, but today may have to hustle away from the gate to outfoot another speedster, #12 Fore Harp (12-1). How those two sort out the front end will go a long way towards determining the final outcome of the race… If they heat the pace up, one likely beneficiary is #8 Alpha Sixty Six (10-1), who is quite the intriguing entrant. Now trained by Kate Demasi, Alpha Sixty Six won at first asking in 2019 when trained by Todd Pletcher, was a credible fifth behind Tiz the Law in the G1 Champagne, and then was the beaten favorite in the G2 Remsen. But he’s been away since finishing fourth in an Oaklawn allowance in February 2020. His work tab is good enough to give you hope, though not strong enough on the page to be dispositive. You kinda thought he could be any kind when he started; now, more than 20 months since his last start, what will he show?

SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO