Investing.com -- Stocks wavered on Tuesday as worries about rising inflation and the third quarter earnings season put a damper on the mood. The S&P 500 was flat to slightly down with half-hour of trading left in the day. Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) got a bump after saying it sold more China-made vehicles last month than it has since it opened its factory in Shanghai two years ago.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO