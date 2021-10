AUBURN, Alabama — For the third consecutive season, Bruce Pearl will be breaking in a new starting point guard to run his high-flying offensive attack. With Sharife Cooper off to the NBA after playing 12 games for the Tigers last season, Pearl used the transfer portal to chase down some backcourt experience, after Auburn got into some trouble because of its lack of depth at point guard last year. He first picked up Zep Jasper, a defensive specialist from the College of Charleston, then Wendell Green Jr., an aggressive, attacking scorer who also averaged 5.0 assists per night.

