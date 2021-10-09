CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negotiations break down at Virginia Redistricting Commission

By Associated Press News
 4 days ago
Negotiations have broken down between members of Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission.

The impasse came Friday after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on which proposed legislative maps they should use as a starting point. The meeting ended after Democratic citizen co-chair Greta Harris said she was leaving.

The impasse comes two days before the commission must turn in maps for Virginia’s state House and Senate districts. The commission is evenly split between Democratic and Republican appointees. And it was already struggling to break a partisan divide.

The commission is tasked with dividing the state’s voters into new political districts. It also must ensure that Black and minority voters are given a fair shot to elect candidates of their choice.

Gazette

Redistricting commission vote extended late into Tuesday night

Colorado’s independent congressional redistricting commissioners met Tuesday night to select a final plan for the state’s remapped U.S. House districts — but by the time of publication, they hadn’t yet selected a final map. The 12 commissioners, made up of four Democrats, four Republicans and four party-unaffiliated Coloradans, had nine...
POLITICS
KDVR.com

Colorado redistricting commission adopts final plan

DENVER (KDVR) — Political analysts say Colorado is set to receive a lot of national attention ahead of the next congressional election. Colorado picked up a congressional seat following the last census count. The Colorado independent commission approved a final plan by a vote of 11 in favor and 1...
COLORADO STATE
wcbe.org

Ohio Redistricting Commission To Take On Congressional Map

The Ohio Redistricting Commission is going back to work – this time drawing a new Congressional district map after state lawmakers failed to agree on one before the constitutional deadline. But anti-gerrymandering groups hope the Congressional map splits the state more fairly than the Ohio House and Senate maps approved by the redistricting commission, which are now tied up in court.
OHIO STATE
State
Virginia State
WDBJ7.com

Redistricting commission focuses on southside as public hearings continue

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The focus was on southside Virginia as the state’s redistricting commission continued a series of public hearings. The commission must deliver new legislative maps to the General Assembly by October 10th. Tuesday morning, speakers included Chatham Mayor Will Pace, who praised the map drawers for protecting communities of interest in Hurt, Gretna and Chatham.
RICHMOND, VA
The Oakland Post

Redistricting commission labors at OU with few in public audience

In 2018, Michigan voters amended the Michigan Constitution with the “Voters Not Politicians” proposal. This constitutional amendment and its subsequent implementation created the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission consisting of 13 registered voters — randomly selected through an application system, with four Democrats, four Republicans and four not affiliated with either party — who redraw voting district lines for Michigan’s state legislature and federal congressional candidates every ten years. On Thursday, Sept. 30, this commission opened a working session at 10 a.m. in the Founders Ballrooms A & B of the Oakland Center at Oakland University (OU).
POLITICS
wfirnews.com

State Senator “deeply saddened” by Redistricting Commission impasse

Bedford, Virginia, October 8, 2021 – Senate Republican Leader Pro Tempore Stephen D. Newman (R-Bedford) released the following statement regarding [Friday’s] meeting of the Virginia Redistricting Commission: “Today’s result confirmed my worst fears about the fate of Virginia’s Citizen Redistricting Commission. And for that, I am deeply saddened and disappointed.
BEDFORD, VA
uiargonaut.com

Idaho Commission for Reapportionment travels for feedback on redistricting

The road for Idaho’s Commission for Reapportionment has faced challenges from COVID-19, worked to maintain tribal boundaries and continues on their path to set up representatives’ districts for the next election. Every decade, a new census is conducted for state residents to calculate the population in each district. Each district...
TROY, ID
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Temporary Redistricting Commission Meets Tomorrow

A meeting is taking place tomorrow at the Greene County Courthouse that happens once every ten years. The Temporary Redistricting Commission is tasked with re-drawing the county supervisor boundaries based on the new U.S. Census data that is done every ten years. The Greene County Board of Supervisors appointed the five-member commission, including Jenny Wessling of Grand Junction, Dale Hanaman of Rippey, Chris Henning of Cooper, Guy Richardson of Jefferson and Mary Jane Fields also of Jefferson.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
NewsChannel 36

PA lawmakers react to recreational marijuana proposal

HARRISBURG, PA. (WENY) - Pennsylvania State Representative Clint Owlett (R-Tioga, Bradford, Potter) reacted to the unveiling of House Bill 2050 which would legalize recreational marijuana. The bill was unveiled on Tuesday by cosponsors Rep. Jake Wheatley (D-Allegheny) and Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny). Owlett represents the 68th district of PA and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
