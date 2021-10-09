CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NJ

How to Spend a Day in Clinton, NJ

By Eva Grall
hobokengirl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many small towns in New Jersey, relics that were the places of early American colonial life, that have stories dating from the Revolutionary War, and were hubs of local farming and industry. They’re part of the story of our state, how it was founded, and they’re worth a visit. In Hunterdon County, about an hour away from Hudson County, is Clinton, New Jersey. It is a quaint little spot worth a weekend stop, especially in the fall when the place is bustling with Halloween decorations and autumnal color. Read on to plan your Clinton getaway.

