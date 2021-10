Last week I supported the Washington Football Team in Atlanta. Although the refereeing was terrible, that game was not as easy as it should have been. Washington’s defense allowed the Falcons to convert on 63% of their third downs and could not get off the field, despite the Falcons having an average of 6.3 yards to go on third down. Taylor Heinicke was predictably effective against this terrible Falcons defense.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO