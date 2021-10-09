CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Metroid Dread: How To Evade EMMI | Tips & Tricks To Save Yourself

By Kevin Thielenhaus
gameranx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EMMI units are a constant thorn in your side throughout. — they’re unstoppable stalkers that can’t be destroyed with any of Samus’s standard arsenal. Nothing will even slow them down, so you’re better off using stealth… or just running as fast as you can. The movement in Metroid Dread has been improved so much, navigating the 2D world has never felt better. And you’ll need that advantage, because EMMI only becomes more powerful the further you get in the game. They start out slow, but that doesn’t last long. Once you encounter the speedy Yellow EMMI, you’ll know that EMMI is not messing around.

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendosoup.com

Metroid Dread Report Vol.9 Shares Handy Tips For Newcomers

Nintendo has released a new installment of report which shares more details about the game. This time, the report provides a broad introduction to the game’s controls and basic mechanics for newcomers to the series, including moves and abilities that are being newly introduced for this installment. You can check out all the juicy details below:
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Video: Metroid Dread's Latest Commercial Puts An EMMI In This Poor Woman's Lounge

Nintendo has published yet another commercial for Metroid Dread, and things are getting real in this one. This latest 50-second spot shows off gameplay, the new Switch OLED (which also launches alongside the game this Friday) and some CGI shots of the terrifying EMMI invading a poor woman's lounge. Nothing says 'Dread' like having a DNA-extracting machine creeping around behind your sofa – it's legitimately spooky.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread: How To Get Wide Beam, Morph Ball, Varia Suit & Beat Kraid | Walkthrough Pt. 2

Is about to get a whole lot more complicated. If you thought the first part was a maze, you’d better be ready for even more confusion — you’ll be weaving through multiple areas and back against before you can face off against the next boss of the game. We’ll be smashing an EMMI and taking on a returning old enemy. In Part 2, we’ll be focused on clearing out Cataris — Kraid’s Lair.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metroid Dread#Ataria Corpius
Gamespot

Metroid Dread Guide: Tips To Know Before Visiting Planet ZDR

Metroid Dread is here, and it marks the conclusion to the decades-long story that's been told across the 2D side of the series, dating back to the original Metroid. While it may be a landmark game in that sense, the actual structure of it is very much still what you'd expect from a Metroid, as Samus starts out her journey stripped of her powers before slowly (and sometimes not so slowly) accumulating them again. It's typical Metroid fare, but whether it's been years since you last touched a game in the series or are making this your starting point, we've got some tips to help ensure your hours spent on the planet ZDR are dread-free.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread: How To Get Spider Magnet, Phantom Cloak & Beat Corpius | Walkthrough Pt. 1

Welcome to ! After a disorienting start, you’ll gain free control of Samus. This is one game where you can absolutely get lost, so here’s the basics to help you navigate each area with as little extra commentary as possible. This is how to progress in the game — with pictures included to help you figure out where on the map you need to go next. Each time you unlock a new piece of equipment, the game generally wants you to use it, and figuring out exactly where you need to go can be complicated. Sometimes your next goal is very close. Other times you’ll have to travel all the way across the map… and there are no fast travel methods.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

10 Metroid Dread tips to help you survive Planet ZDR

After 19 long years, has arrived. Intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran’s story has been on hold for a while, but Metroid Dread finally delivers the next chapter in the celebrated sci-fi saga. If you complete Metroid Dread, you’ll learn much more about Samus’ backstory, as well the deadly Metroids, the shapeshifting X Parasites and the mysterious Chozo. Granted, that might be a pretty big “if,” as the game doesn’t pull any punches.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread: How To Get Bomb, Speed Booster, Grapple Beam & Beat Drogyga | Walkthrough Pt. 3

After defeating Kraid, Samus’s adventure takes us to many new (and old) locations. This is one section where we won’t blame you for getting lost. You’ll need to travel to new zones, backtrack through old ones, and finally get some real exposition about the story. You won’t even have to deal with too many EMMI for once! There are three major upgrades we’re hunting in this section; the Morph Ball Bomb, the Speed Booster, and the Grapple Beam.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread: How To Get Super Missile, Ice Missile, Swarm Missile & Beat Escue | Walkthrough Pt. 4

We’ve now entered the real meat of . There are multiple bosses as we explore the underground tunnels of Ghavoran and reach the mysterious Elun Vault. Along the way, we’ll be unlocking so many upgrades, I can’t even list them all in the title — you’ll get the Plasma Beam, the Ice Missile, the Swarm Missile, the Super Missile, the Pulse Radar, and more. That’s a whole lot of missile upgrades you’ll be getting all in very quick succession. This is also one of the more nonlinear sections of the game, so there’s no shame in getting lost.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread: How To Get Gravity Suit, Screw Attack & Beat Experiment Z-57 | Walkthrough Pt. 5

Samus’s adventure is literally cooling down in the next part of our adventure through. . When the thermal energy generator mysteriously goes offline, Samus has to navigate a refrozen section of previous maps. You’ll re-explore multiple locations this time, unlocking the depths of Burenia on your search for the best movement upgrades in the series. Finally, you’ll be able to get the all-powerful Screw Attack, which allows you to fly mid-air by timing your spin-jumps.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Far Cry 6: How To Solve Every Cryptograma Puzzle | Treasure Solutions Guide

There’s never enough treasure in Far Cry 6. You always need materials, cash, and more to upgrade what you’ve got — and there are so many ways to customize your character and enhance the abilities of the guerilla movement. You’ll stumble across treasure chests constantly while playing the game, but there are unique treasure chests that require extra work from you. These unique cryptograma chests are like little puzzles. To open them, you’ll have to find two hidden cryptograma charts. Below, we’ll explain where to find all the charts for each chest.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Black Ops Cold War Zombies – How To Complete The Full EASTER EGG QUEST | Forsaken Guide

Defeat the mighty Forsaken boss in the final Zombies map for Black Ops Cold War — you just need to finish a convoluted Easter egg quest to get there. Like all the Zombies maps, this one has a long (and completely secret) puzzle quest for players to complete. It’s a grueling slog, but you’ll earn a unique endings complete with epic boss battle if you can survive and complete all the steps. And there are a lot of steps to complete.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How To Unlock A Free Wonder Weapon | Forsaken Guide

The Wonder Weapon in Forsaken is called the Crysalaxe Savager — a powerful crystal axe that is both a deadly melee weapon and a ranged weapon. By defeating zombies, you’ll earn more ammo for the axe, and it is absolutely required for the full Easter egg quest. Its also just a fun weapon that will make high round runs so much easier. If you’re aiming to get your own Crysalaxe Savager for free, there are multiple methods to do it. Learn how to get your own with the tips below.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Far Cry 6: How To Unlock The Black Panther Amigo & Shoot Through Walls | Triada Relics Guide

One of the best rewards you can find in Far Cry 6 is hidden in Oluwo Cave, on Quito Island. By completing a hidden quest here, you’ll gain three powerful rewards — a Supremo Super Weapon that marks all nearby enemies automatically, a unique gun that can shoot through walls, and a stealth Black Panther amigo that’ll take everyone down from the shadows. This is absolutely one of the coolest little quests in the game, so if you don’t want to miss out, here’s what you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Far Cry 6 Alternate Ending Lets Players Forgo the Revolution

Today is our last day living in a world without Far Cry 6 and its cockfighting minigame. Like past games in the chaotic series, this installment has a story chock-full of intrigue and drama, seeing Dani Rojas on the tough path to revolution. However, if like myself that sounds like a little bit too much effort, there is a way to completely circumvent the entire story. That’s right, the elusive alternate ending is back in Far Cry 6, a tradition beginning back in Far Cry 4 and discovered by those with zenlike patience. Finding this one will also give players a hidden trophy and allow them to rocket towards the ending credits. (Spoilers ahead, beware!)
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Deathloop Has At Least One More Secret Left For Players To Uncover

Deathloop is one of the games that players have been eagerly awaiting to see launched into the marketplace. Fortunately, that game finally made its way out, and you can pick up a copy right now. Just like with most video games, developers often put in a few little secrets. Some of which are based around the game lore, while others are more easter egg jokes. While players are already completing the game, there might be a reason to go back and check things out once again.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Fortnite Admits Among Us Inspiration, Collaboration Teased

When Epic Games revealed Imposters mode to Fortnite in August, the world collectively raised an eyebrow. Fans on social media were immediately critical of the release, given that it seemed to lift so much from a certain indie title. After all, Among Us had been absolutely taking over the world for the previous year, and it was incredibly sus to not give props where they were due. Finally, this has been remedies, as the newest update to Imposters mode begins directly with “v18.20 brings improvements to Impostors, the game mode inspired by Among Us from Innersloth!” You can’t get much more direct than that. The two companies also seem to be getting along swimmingly, with tweets between the two hinting at a possible collaboration sometime in the near future. It’s unclear what this may consist of, but it would be interesting to see if the two teams could come up with something new and unique.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Far Cry 7 Reports Already Suggest An Online-Focused Installment

Far Cry fans have been eagerly awaiting October this year. We finally got our hands on the latest installment to the IP. Far Cry 6 has players going through a brutal regime set in a fictional Caribbean island called Yara. Players here are taking the role of a guerilla fighter trying to rid the country of the evil dictator El Presidente Anton Castillo. While fans are still going through the game and finding interesting easter eggs, it looks like we might have rumors of what’s coming next.
VIDEO GAMES
Hello Magazine

Squid Game viewer points out major error with Netflix show

Viewers have been completely obsessed with Squid Game – and it’s easy to see why. The hugely popular Korean drama follows a group of cash-strapped individuals who unwittingly opt into playing children’s games for a huge cash prize – not realising that they will be killed if they lose the game.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy