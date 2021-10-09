Metroid Dread: How To Evade EMMI | Tips & Tricks To Save Yourself
The EMMI units are a constant thorn in your side throughout. — they’re unstoppable stalkers that can’t be destroyed with any of Samus’s standard arsenal. Nothing will even slow them down, so you’re better off using stealth… or just running as fast as you can. The movement in Metroid Dread has been improved so much, navigating the 2D world has never felt better. And you’ll need that advantage, because EMMI only becomes more powerful the further you get in the game. They start out slow, but that doesn’t last long. Once you encounter the speedy Yellow EMMI, you’ll know that EMMI is not messing around.gameranx.com
Comments / 0