Metroid Dread: How To Get Spider Magnet, Phantom Cloak & Beat Corpius | Walkthrough Pt. 1

Welcome to ! After a disorienting start, you’ll gain free control of Samus. This is one game where you can absolutely get lost, so here’s the basics to help you navigate each area with as little extra commentary as possible. This is how to progress in the game — with pictures included to help you figure out where on the map you need to go next. Each time you unlock a new piece of equipment, the game generally wants you to use it, and figuring out exactly where you need to go can be complicated. Sometimes your next goal is very close. Other times you’ll have to travel all the way across the map… and there are no fast travel methods.