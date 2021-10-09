CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Mexican man sentenced to 5 years in prison for drug trafficking in Arizona by Tucson judge

PHOENIX — A Mexican man was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday for trafficking various drugs in Arizona, including heroin and methamphetamine, authorities said. Anastacio Alvarez-Lion, 41, of Nogales, Mexico, had already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute the drugs and to illegal reentry after being removed from the country, the United States Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said in a press release.

