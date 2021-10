CALIFORNIA, USA — Storm season is approaching and all storms come together in unique ways — this one has some important distinctions as the first of many this season. Grand total, we are not expecting big amounts of rain and snow and many valley locations will not get anything. This system has low pressure centered in the Pacific Northwest and we have a weak flow for Northern California that will struggle to produce much for lower elevation spots. For the Sierra it's different. The extra lift by elevation changes will bring about a 0.10-0.25 inches total for rain. More is possible when you include Friday's potential, but again most places will not see much precipitation and for snow, just a few inches to add up by the time it leaves on Saturday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO