CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Predators Notes: Ekholm, Forsberg, Richards

By Brian La Rose
prohockeyrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Predators are going to sign defenseman Mattias Ekholm to a contract extension, it certainly seems like the deal will need to be done soon. Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic reported in a recent TSN Insider Trading segment that Ekholm’s camp as informed the team that they intend to stop talks on a new deal if an agreement isn’t reached by the start of the regular season. The 31-year-old hasn’t exactly hidden his desire to stick around so it may seem strange on the surface but it could simply be used as a pressure point to try to push the deal across the finish line. Ekholm is in the final season of a six-year deal with a $3.75MM AAV and will be getting a significant raise on his next contract, whenever it happens to get done.

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Filip Forsberg Is Entering The Most Important Season Of His Career

Sometime over the next ten months, Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators are going to hit a crossroads. Forsberg is entering the final year of his six-year, $36-million contract, and is due to become an unrestricted free agent. That development isn’t a secret in Nashville. Forsberg’s future with the Predators...
NHL
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Compete at High Level or Lose Filip Forsberg?

In a season where the Nashville Predators are coined as a rebuilding team, the pressure is on to prove they’re heading in the right direction. Virtually every analyst or fan alike feels like the Nashville Predators are probably heading into a non-playoff year and won’t be playing in the postseason for the first time since 2014, Barry Trotz’s last year.
NHL
Santa Maria Times

Forsberg, Afanasyev carry Predators past Lightning, 6-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Filip Forsberg and Egor Afanasyev each scored twice and the Nashville Predators beat the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in exhibition play Thursday night. Matt Duchesse and Thomas Novak also scored for Nashville. David Rittich and Connor Ingram each played half the game in...
NHL
NHL

Predators Reduce Roster to 39 Players

Predators Close Out Preseason Schedule This Week with Two Games Against Carolina Hurricanes. Nashville, Tenn. (October 3, 2021) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team has assigned forwards Grant Mismash and Patrick Harper, defenseman Marc Del Gaizo and goaltender Tomas Vomacka to Milwaukee (AHL).
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mattias Ekholm
Person
Filip Forsberg
markerzone.com

FORSBERG IN NO RUSH TO SIGN NEW DEAL

Despite having just one season remaining on his current contract, Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg is not concerned about signing a new deal at this time. «I have a full year,» Forsberg said to Adam Vingan of The Athletic. «I feel like you have to play your contract out.». Forsberg,...
NHL
ontheforecheck.com

The magic & mayhem of a Forsberg-Duchene-Johansen line

In a preseason filled with rampant roster spot speculation, a waiver wire snipe, and a “retooling”/“rebuilding” linguistic debate, one thing has stood out as a consistently positive development—the line combination of Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene, and Ryan Johansen. Fans saw glimpses of this line combo’s potential at the end of last season, and Head Coach John Hynes has kept the three big name players together throughout camp and the preseason to see if the nebulous but necessary “chemistry” really exists among the three.
NHL
theScore

Predators' Forsberg not rushing into contract negotiations

Filip Forsberg might be the only one in the Nashville Predators organization not sweating his looming contract negotiations. "I have a full year," Forsberg said, according to The Athletic's Adam Vingan. "I feel like you have to play your contract out." Forsberg is entering the final season of a six-year,...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predators#Agent J#Tsn#Tennessean
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Mantha’s opportunity; Ekholm wants to stay in Nashville

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Anthony Mantha is eager to take advantage of an opportunity to play on the Capitals’ top line. [Washington Hockey Now]
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Latest On Jack Eichel

The Jack Eichel saga has been the unfortunate headline all summer. Nothing has happened other than public frustration coming out of both the star player and the Buffalo Sabres, as they look for a solution to their failing marriage. Eichel disagrees with the Buffalo medical staff for his next treatment option, and an entire offseason was wasted without him getting any closer to getting back on the ice.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nashville Predators

2021 record: 31-23-2 (4th Central) Players to watch: Goaltender Juuse Saros appears ready to handle the lead role after his strong finish last season. Filip Forsberg is major scoring threat off the wing, and defenseman Roman Josi is one of the league’s top-five defensemen. But underachieving centers Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene each carry an $8 million cap hit. The Preds need young forwards Cody Glass and Eeli Tolvanen to blossom into top-six forwards and move this team into the future.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Extensions, Varlamov, Francouz

As is human nature, the 2021-22 season has not even started and discussion of the 2022 off-season has already begun. Tracking the impending free agent class, whose numbers inevitably decrease each year, is part of every season. Some will sign extensions soon, others will wait and see how the season progresses, and others are bound for the open market (and possibly the rental trade market beforehand). Pierre LeBrun writes for The Athletic that some of the biggest names among potential 2022 UFA’s are unlikely to become available. In fact, he believes the prize of the market, Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, has quietly been making steady progress on a new deal and could sign soon. LeBrun also reports that the Dallas Stars and John Klingberg are having “good and constant dialogue” on an extension while, unsurprisingly, future Hall of Famer Patrice Bergeron will have the deal of his choosing from the Boston Bruins if he feels healthy this season and decides to extend his career. Less certain are the futures of Tomas Hertl and Morgan Rielly, who could be the top targets on the free agent market if they don’t re-sign with their current teams. The San Jose Sharks are still hopeful they can re-sign Hertl, but that could very well depend on their success this season and whether a continued relationship makes sense, especially if Hertl could be a trade deadline gold mine. LeBrun feels Hertl’s days in San Jose are numbered. Barring an unforeseen disaster, Rielly will remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs all year, but the team will have to do some serious work early next summer in order to clear the cap space for an extension. LeBrun does not expect a resolution, one way or another, until after the season. Pittsburgh Penguins veterans Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are expiring contracts whose futures are still too early to call, among many others across the league including restricted free agents as well. There will plenty to watch, as usual, over the course of the coming season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
prohockeyrumors.com

29 Players Clear Waivers

Oct 7: The San Jose Sharks have claimed Gadjovich, but the other 29 players have all cleared, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Oct 6: It’s time for teams to pare down their training camp rosters to the last few battles, meaning waivers will be full for the next several days. Today, the list is 30 names long.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Minor Transactions: 10/07/21

While training camps are still being pared down, a few teams around the league are also making recalls and assignments to fill out rosters for preseason action. These are players who likely aren’t going to make the opening day roster, but are receiving another chance to show what they can do in exhibition action.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Edmundson, Price Won’t Be Ready For Start Of Season

The Montreal Canadiens will be without two key pieces when the season begins next week, as head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed today that Carey Price and Joel Edmundson will not be with the team for the October 13 opener. Price, who is still recovering from offseason knee surgery, came down with a non-COVID illness and hasn’t been able to practice with the team. Edmundson meanwhile has not progressed from an undisclosed injury and will be out another two to three weeks, as Eric Engels of Sportsnet relays.
NHL
thegamenashville.com

Weber leaves a lasting impression on Josi, Ekholm

Look around at any Nashville Predators game at Bridgestone Arena and you’ll still see some number 6 jerseys with “Weber” stitched across the back. Former Preds captain Shea Weber left a mark here with this fan base during the 11 years he spent with the franchise. He also left a big impression on Nashville’s two stud defensemen, Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm, that still shapes them today as players.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Carey Price Enters Player Assistance Program

The Montreal Canadiens had previously stated that Carey Price was away from the team with a non-COVID illness and would not be able to practice before the start of the regular season. Today, the league announced that Price is voluntarily taking part in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. The program is designed to help players and their families with mental health, substance abuse, and other problems.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

AHL Exception Coming Into Play For CHL Talent

Back in July, Darren Dreger of TSN reported that the finishing touches were being put on an agreement between the AHL and CHL that would allow some ineligible players to spend the 2021-22 season in the professional ranks. Normally, players drafted out of the CHL are not eligible to play in the AHL until they are 20 years old. This one-time exception would only come into effect for those players who took part in at least 20 AHL contests during 2020-21 when their respective CHL teams were not operating.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Los Angeles Kings Recall Four Players

4:05pm: The Kings have actually recalled three more players for tonight’s game, bringing Samuel Fagemo, Jordan Spence and Jacob Ingham up. The team also announced that Byfield will be out week to week, but further evaluations are still underway. 11:40am: Though they were already sent to the AHL and likely...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy