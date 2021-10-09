CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall alert: Joovy recalls select jogging strollers due to fall hazard

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Joovy jogging stroller recall Joovy Holding Co. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, recalled about 9,200 Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers because a front wheel bearing poses a fall and injury hazard. (CH. HORZ/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DALLAS — Joovy Holding Co. on Thursday recalled about 9,200 Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers because a front wheel bearing poses a fall and injury hazard.

The affected products have batch numbers between March 2020 and October 2020, as well as the following stock-keeping units:

  • 8060
  • 8061
  • 8067
  • 8069

According to the recall notice, the stroller’s front wheel bearing can fail or detach, resulting in potential falls.

Dallas-based Joovy has fielded reports of 25 incidents of restricted front wheel movement, including 12 incidents where the wheel fork bearing wore through the casing and detached. One fall resulted in bruises to the user who fell onto the stroller, the notice stated.

The affected strollers were sold nationwide at independent specialty juvenile stores and online at Joovy.com, Amazon.com, BuyBuyBaby.com and Target.com between May 2020 and December 2020 for about $250 each.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact the firm for a free repair kit to replace the front wheel fork bearing. Joovy is also contacting all known purchasers directly, the notice stated.

Consumers may reach Joovy by calling 800-495-8718 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; via email at zoom360@joovy.com; or online at www.joovy.com by clicking on “Voluntary Recall of Zoom 360 Ultralight 806X Front Fork Bearing mfg. between March 2020-October 2020″ for more information.

©2021 Cox Media Group

