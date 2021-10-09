Ben Domenech: The abortion industry's harm to Black America

Ben Domenech shared his thoughts Thursday on the federal government's lack of performance on "Fox News Primetime". Ben Domenech: Doing nothing is what the federal government does these days. No, I don’t mean in the usual sense of Harry Truman’s "Do-Nothing Congress." Usually, when people complain that the government does nothing, they just mean it didn’t do what they want. I mean it literally. I mean the federal government, increasingly, can do nothing. Not in a partisan sense. Not in an ideological sense. Step back a bit from whatever allegiance, bias, or prejudice you have for a moment — and see the spectacle of the federal government of the United States, incapable of everything but nothing.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO