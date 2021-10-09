CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Teen charged with assault in connection with shooting that triggered school lockdown

By DONALD W. MEYERS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 16-year-old Sureño gang member has been charged with second-degree assault after Yakima police say he fired a shot at someone, triggering a school lockdown Tuesday. The boy is also charged with second-degree unlawful firearms possession in Yakima County Juvenile Court in connection the incident. The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name defendants facing charges in juvenile court.

