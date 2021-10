The political news outlet The Hill was slammed by critics on Thursday for labeling the decades old Hyde Amendment as "controversial." Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced on Wednesday that he would refuse to vote for the Democrat's reconciliation bill if it didn't include the Hyde Amendment. Manchin told the National Review that any version of the reconciliation bill that Democrats hope to pass will have to include the Hyde Amendment to earn his vote.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO