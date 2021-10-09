Tucker Carlson: This is what the country is fighting about

An enemy is lurking among us, Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance (R) told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night: nonprofits with "radical left-wing ideology." "The basic way this works is that the Ford Foundation, the Gates Foundation, the Harvard University endowment — these are fundamentally cancers on American society," Vance said, "but they pretend to be charities, and so they benefit from preferential tax treatment." Carlson blinked his agreement, and he grinned when Vance suggested a solution: "Why don't we seize the assets of the Ford Foundation, tax their assets, and give it to the people who've had their lives destroyed by their radical open borders agenda?"
