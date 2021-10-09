CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson: This is what the country is fighting about

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Washington Post

Tucker Carlson makes a great point about Fox News’s vaccination policy

A Fox News host on Monday night offered a rare — if brief — commentary on his company’s own vaccination policy, even as he and others continue to attack President Biden’s similar policy. If only the nuance involved were extended to those criticisms. After Biden announced his policy for businesses...
U.S. POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

Tucker Carlson Is 'Just a Bad Person.' CNN Host Confronts Andrew Yang About Interview With Fox Host

“I want to ask you, Andrew, because you’re talking about fixing this system and you’re talking about, you know, bringing in better people into the political process, but I have to ask you about an interview that you did with Tucker Carlson recently,” Acosta said. “It took a bizarre turn when Tucker suddenly brought up the Unabomber. I want to play that and ask you about this on the other side.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Uses Demeaning Slur Against CNN Reporter on Live TV

Tucker Carlson used an ableist slur on his Fox News show on Monday night, referring to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz as a "midget with a microphone." Carlson was in the middle of a segment about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the protests against them, and other outlets' coverage of the debate. Prokupecz does not suffer from dwarfism, according to a report by The Daily Beast, but advocates for various groups have long called for the word "midget" to stop being used.
ENTERTAINMENT
Herald Tribune

OPINION: Tucker Carlson's racial paranoia is delusional - and dangerous

What does Fox News host Tucker Carlson now have in common with the Norwegian mass shooter Anders Breivik, the Australian mass shooter Brenton Tarrant and the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooter Robert Bowers? He, too, embraces the “great replacement theory.”. Just minutes before Breivik parked a van filled with...
IMMIGRATION
Tucker Carlson
The Week

Tucker Carlson wants an IRS targeting scandal of his own

An enemy is lurking among us, Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance (R) told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night: nonprofits with "radical left-wing ideology." "The basic way this works is that the Ford Foundation, the Gates Foundation, the Harvard University endowment — these are fundamentally cancers on American society," Vance said, "but they pretend to be charities, and so they benefit from preferential tax treatment." Carlson blinked his agreement, and he grinned when Vance suggested a solution: "Why don't we seize the assets of the Ford Foundation, tax their assets, and give it to the people who've had their lives destroyed by their radical open borders agenda?"
U.S. POLITICS
Primetimer

Tucker Carlson says he's “not pretending at all” to be against vaccine mandates

The Fox News host said his outrage is "real" in response to criticism that he's against vaccine mandates, but hasn't criticized the COVID requirements at his employer Fox News. Carlson also called out President Biden, who recently whispered "Fox News" as an example of a COVD vaccinated workplace. In fact, Carlson says, Fox News employees who don't want to get vaccinated have to subject to regular testing. “To cynical authoritarians like Joe Biden and the ghouls around him, like Susan Rice, that just can’t be genuine,” said Carlson. “They assume the people you see on Fox News must be pretending, pretending for money or prestige or ratings or something else.”
HEALTH
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: It is beginning to seem like the national security state runs everything

We had a diplomatic incident last month and a lot of Americans didn't even know what happened. The government of France did something they haven't done in hundreds of years. They recalled their ambassador to the United States. They also accused the United States of behaving in a manner that is, quote, unacceptable between allies and partners. No, it wasn't a cheese embargo that made the French mad. They were angry that the Biden administration agreed to provide nuclear power submarines to Australia.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The pandemic taught us authoritarianism is very popular

On Saturday, some unnamed actors in the House of Representatives inserted a remarkable provision into the so-called "budget reconciliation bill." Almost nobody outside Washington noticed it was there, and that’s not surprising. The bill is one of the largest in human history. It’s nearly twenty-five hundred pages long. It spends $3.5 trillion dollars. Where does that money come from? Well, it was just newly printed by the federal reserve for the occasion. The provision in question was hidden on page 168. Here’s what it says: going forward the federal government will bankrupt any company that refuses to comply with Joe Biden's vaccine mandate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The people in charge are intent on replacing democracy with authoritarianism

We're going to something a little different and to try to explain what this country is fighting with itself about, what are the lines that divide us?. It's pretty obviously not the old partisan divide that the rest of us grew up with Republican versus Democrat. You figured that out now. You look over the Democratic side, you see Rashida Tlaib. You're pretty certain she's not on your side, obviously. But then the question is, is Mitch McConnell on your side? And the answer, as you well know, is, no, not really. So what divides us? What is the dividing line? And it's really simple.
POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

'Saturday Night Live' mocks Ted Cruz during Facebook whistleblower hearing

Comedian Aidy Bryant mocked Texas Senator Ted Cruz again in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. In the opening skit for its October 9 episode, the SNL cast recreated the Facebook whistleblower hearing last Tuesday when Frances Haugen testified before a Senate panel on October 6. She told lawmakers they must intervene to solve the "crisis" created by her former employer's products, according to the New York Times.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Mehdi Hasan Rips Tucker Carlson on Replacement Theory: He’s Endorsing ‘A Once-Fringe Neo-Nazi Conspiracy’

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan tore into Tucker Carlson Tuesday night for pushing replacement theory. Replacement theory is a conspiracy that non-white immigrants are being brought into the country to “replace” the white population. Carlson has come under fire several times for commentary bringing up the idea, and last week he straight-up said President Joe Biden has a “great replacement” policy.
POLITICS

