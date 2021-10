He was just a glorified cheerleader and a lucky-to-be-there one at that. Tony La Russa said so himself. But La Russa was being too modest, which, gosh, he must have realized. At first blush, it even might come off a tad disingenuous the way he addressed — after the White Sox’ 3-0 victory in early June against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field — his own role in passing John McGraw for second all-time among major-league managers with career victory No. 2,764:

