Apple’s latest M1 laptops, monitors and more are on sale

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe keep finding great deals over at Amazon.com, starting with some of the latest MacBook models. First up, we have the 13-inch MacBook Pro that’s now getting a $120 discount, meaning that you can pick one up in Space Gray for $1,179 on its 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM. However, the best savings come with the Silver variant that’s seeing a $130 discount, which means you can grab yours for $1,169. The 512GB storage models are getting a $150 discount across the board, meaning you can get yours for $1,349. You get the same 8GB RAM and Apple’s latest M1 processor under the hood of these MacBooks.

Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
Digital Trends

HP is practically giving away laptops and desktops during this SURPRISE SALE!

Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
The Independent

Best iPad deals for October 2021: Cheapest discounts on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, as well as having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and couple up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering...
idownloadblog.com

iOS 15: Twenty underrated features in Apple’s latest iPhone update

IOS 15 includes a handful of tentpole features, many quality of life improvements and a whole bunch of under-the-hood tweaks. In this hands-on video walkthrough, we take a closer look at twenty lesser-known or hidden iOS 15 features for your iPhone in Apple’s latest update. Video: Twenty hidden iOS 15...
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a TECH FLASH SALE — save on laptops, TVs, and more

If you’ve got some tech products in mind that you’re planning to buy, you should probably look them up on Walmart to check for discounts as the retailer seems to be having a tech flash sale. The offers that are available include laptop deals, Chromebook deals, Roku deals, 4K TV deals, and 70-inch TV deals, among many others, covering everything that you might need or want right now.
SHOPPING
pocketnow.com

Amazon is discounting tons of Smart 4K Fire TVs and other great devices

We keep on getting killer deals from Amazon.com, and this is an excellent moment for anyone who’s been planning to get a new Smart TV. For instance, you can pick up the all-new Insignia 55-inch F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV for $450 after a 31 percent discount, meaning you can pick one up and still manage to score $200 savings. In addition, the larger 65-inch model is getting a $220 discount, which means you can get yours for $580.
ELECTRONICS
goworldtravel.com

Duex Lite Portable Laptop Monitor

Take your work wherever you want to go with the Duex Lite Portable Laptop Monitor. This secondary screen makes completing your office or school work faster and more efficient. The screen is lightweight, thin and made out of strong PC-ABS plastic so it’s easy to grab and go. It is compatible with virtually every kind of laptop and quick to connect while you travel with the USB-C and USB-A ports. With a 10.8”L x 6.1”W viewing area, 16:9 aspect ratio and 12.5″ FHD or 1080P Display, all of your work will be crystal clear in any work environment. Start life as a digital nomad, take a road trip or just explore more of your own city at your leisure with the Duex Lite Portable Laptop Monitor. Available in two different colors.
COMPUTERS
uploadvr.com

Facebook Horizon Workrooms Adds Remote Desktop Support For Apple M1 Macs

Facebook Horizon Workrooms added support for Apple’s M1 Mac computers, which should allow users to bring the latest Macbook Pro, Air and Mac Mini models into Workrooms via remote desktop software. Facebook launched Horizon Workrooms last month, allowing Quest 2 users to work and collaborate remotely with other users in...
SOFTWARE
linuxfoundation.org

Setting up dev environment on an apple M1 macbook air

Hello there, I'm just starting LDF272 and while setting up the development environment found out that Virtual Box doesn't support the apple M1 chip (ARM). The fabric installation script doesn't either, so I cannot install it directly on my laptop. I've explored UTM as a virtualization option (based on QEMU) but it runs quite poorly (extremely slow and buggy). Has anyone found a good solution to running fabric on apple M1? Thanks in advance.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Ableton Live DAW adds support for M1 Macs in latest beta release

After almost a year since Apple introduced the first M1 Macs, the list of software that supports the company’s silicon chip is only growing. Now, Ableton Live, an app for electronic music production, is bringing support for the M1 Macs with the latest beta. According to a blog post, Live...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Apple MacBook Pro M1: The ultimate Pro battle

Today, a lot of us have started working remotely, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But even after the pandemic eventually ends, many companies will stick to remote work. As a result, we’re depending more on our computers. Microsoft and Apple both offer high-end devices, and the competition is only getting intenser. This is the Surface Laptop Studio vs the MacBook Pro M1, two portable yet exceptionally powerful devices, head-to-head.
COMPUTERS
wmleader.com

Apple’s Mac Mini M1 is $100 off, plus the rest of the week’s best tech deals

All products recommended by The Madison Leader Gazette are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Although most tech deals this week were limited-time sales,...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Apple MacBook deals: Save $109 on an M1 MacBook Air, $100 on M1 MacBook Pro

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6 and a new entry-level iPad but nary a new MacBook. But new models might be here soon. Apple introduced the first MacBooks with its own Apple silicon M1 chip last fall, and new models could be announced as early as mid-October. New 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected, along with a revamped MacBook Air. The new machines could introduce an M2 (M1X?) processor, and the next MacBook Pro models are rumored to announce the return of the MagSafe charger, the HDMI port and the SD card slot -- while jettisoning the Touch Bar in favor of physical keys.
COMPUTERS

