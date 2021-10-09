Apple’s latest M1 laptops, monitors and more are on sale
We keep finding great deals over at Amazon.com, starting with some of the latest MacBook models. First up, we have the 13-inch MacBook Pro that’s now getting a $120 discount, meaning that you can pick one up in Space Gray for $1,179 on its 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM. However, the best savings come with the Silver variant that’s seeing a $130 discount, which means you can grab yours for $1,169. The 512GB storage models are getting a $150 discount across the board, meaning you can get yours for $1,349. You get the same 8GB RAM and Apple’s latest M1 processor under the hood of these MacBooks.pocketnow.com
