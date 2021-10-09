CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Greene, Oconee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-09 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 05:16:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Clarke; Greene; Oconee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Penfield affecting Greene, Oconee and Clarke Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oconee River near Penfield. * Until late tonight. * At 8:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 7 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 13 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the Georgia Highway 15 bridge. The right bank begins to overflow into agricultural land and pastures with a foot or two of water.

