Special Weather Statement issued for East Polk, Mahnomen, Norman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Polk; Mahnomen; Norman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Norman, south central Polk and northwestern Mahnomen Counties through 845 PM CDT At 812 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gary, or 43 miles northwest of Detroit Lakes, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Waukon around 820 PM CDT. Ranum and Rindal around 825 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include northwestern White Earth Nation, Bejou and Winger. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH