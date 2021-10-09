CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon is practically giving away the Apple Watch 6 this weekend

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStand out from the crowd with this ultra-trendy red version of the popular Apple Watch. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 6 in a vibrant cherry red color for just $349, marked down $50 from its regular price of $399. This smartwatch is ideal for daily use, workouts, hiking, and more. Use this watch to track your daily steps and health activity, or to take calls on the go when your phone isn’t handy. You can also use it to stream music or podcasts from your favorite streaming service by syncing it with your AirPods or other wireless headphones. Hurry to take advantage of the early Amazon Black Friday deals that are starting now!

Gina Knowlton-Winter
4d ago

I don’t think $50 off is considered “practically giving them away”. Now give me 50% off and we can talk.

