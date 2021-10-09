CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Deadly crash shut down parts of Sam Cooper Friday night after car flipped into oncoming traffic

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago

Memphis, Tenn. — Eastbound traffic on Sam Cooper Blvd. was at a standstill after a car flipped into oncoming traffic, killing one person and injuring two others, according to Memphis Police.

Footage from the Tennessee Department of Transportation showed what appeared to be a four-door sedan lying, flipped over in the eastbound lanes of Sam Cooper Blvd. near I-40 and I-240 around 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osoXF_0cLonyuH00
Sam Cooper Blvd. Crash A car sits, upside down on Sam Cooper Blvd. after flipping into oncoming traffic, according to police communications. (TDOT)

Video showed officers searching the area as traffic traveling East down the busy Memphis road backed up past Waring Rd.

Police said that one person was killed in the crash and that two other people were taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Traffic
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

City Watch issued for missing 13-year-old girl

Memphis, Tenn — The Memphis police have issued a City Watch alert for a missing teenager. Police said Ameija Hudson, 13, was last seen in the 3100 Block of Madewe; around 6:50 p.m. today. If you see Hudson, call MPD at 901-545-2677. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
68K+
Followers
70K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy