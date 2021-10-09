Deadly crash shut down parts of Sam Cooper Friday night after car flipped into oncoming traffic

Memphis, Tenn. — Eastbound traffic on Sam Cooper Blvd. was at a standstill after a car flipped into oncoming traffic, killing one person and injuring two others, according to Memphis Police.

Footage from the Tennessee Department of Transportation showed what appeared to be a four-door sedan lying, flipped over in the eastbound lanes of Sam Cooper Blvd. near I-40 and I-240 around 8 p.m.

Sam Cooper Blvd. Crash A car sits, upside down on Sam Cooper Blvd. after flipping into oncoming traffic, according to police communications. (TDOT)

Video showed officers searching the area as traffic traveling East down the busy Memphis road backed up past Waring Rd.

Police said that one person was killed in the crash and that two other people were taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

