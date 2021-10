CHARLESTON, S.C. --- The College of Charleston men's soccer team (3-4-2, 0-3) knocked off Furman (2-6, 1-1) in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night at Patriots Point. The Cougars got on the board first , striking in the 17th minute of the match, as sophomore Kane Ritchie scored off an assist from senior Rio Murray. The goal would be the only score of the first half as the Cougars went into the half leading 1-0.

