Scott Cooper is a filmmaker who seems primarily driven by following the aftermath. In a growing filmography marked by vengeance and regret and missed chances, one common thread is that his movies are built on the way the people within them respond to the lives they’ve been dealt. Those movies also tend to play out with a certain level of unsparing brutality. Mothers watch their children murdered and brothers are slowly robbed of everything until revenge becomes the only way out. This all makes Cooper a curious candidate to helm a story like “Antlers,” a tale where a very real and tangible human story butts up against an otherworldly spiritual force.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO