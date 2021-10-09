AAA shares motorcycle safety tips for bikers & drivers
Saturday, Oct. 9, is National Motorcycle Ride Day, and AAA Western and Central New York is reminding both drivers and bikers of key safety tips as bikers make the most of the final rides of the season. This weekend should be popular with bikers in search of fall foliage and warm fall weather before colder days arrive. Motorcycles and scooters are growing in popularity with sales up 11.4% in 2020 during the pandemic, according to a retail sales report issued recently by the Motorcycle Industry Council. As an advocate for traffic safety, AAA hopes to reduce crashes and keep roadways safe for all users.www.wnypapers.com
