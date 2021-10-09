AAA shares motorcycle safety tips for bikers & drivers

Moments before 6 pm an elderly male and his wife visiting from North Dakota were eastbound on SH 105 at Coburn in a Jeep Cherokee. He was going to the Security Community Center for the Monday Night Seniors Dance. He missed the turn. He then turned left from the right lane onto Coburn. As he was a Honda CVR motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed was in the lane next to the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep turned into the Honda. The impact sent the honda across the westbound lanes, launching over the ditch the Honda split in two. The main part of the Honda went deep into a field and came to rest at the tree line. The driver was transported to HCA Conroe in critical condition. On the last report, he is still in surgery. DPS worked the crash. The driver of the Jeep consented to a blood draw however he did not appear impaired. SH 105 East reopened just after 9 pm.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO