Man charged in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured N.J. cop, prosecutor says
A Clifton man was arrested Friday and charged in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a police officer at a Paterson construction site, authorities said. Aaron Rosas drove a 2020 Acura MDX through a barricaded construction site on Route 20 between 4th and 5th Avenues around 4 a.m. Oct. 2 when the vehicle hit a parked police car with an officer inside, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.www.nj.com
Comments / 0