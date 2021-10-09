CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured N.J. cop, prosecutor says

By Noah Cohen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Clifton man was arrested Friday and charged in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a police officer at a Paterson construction site, authorities said. Aaron Rosas drove a 2020 Acura MDX through a barricaded construction site on Route 20 between 4th and 5th Avenues around 4 a.m. Oct. 2 when the vehicle hit a parked police car with an officer inside, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

Man on the run after cop chase, shot fired, police say

Investigators are searching for a man who led police from two Middlesex County towns on a pursuit last week and fired his gun during a foot chase, authorities said. Officers from the North Brunswick Police Department attempted to pull over a stolen Honda Civic around 4 p.m. on Oct. 8. in the area of Route 27, according to a joint statement from the department, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Brunswick Police.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Somerville High School student killed in one-car crash

A 17-year-old passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Branchburg Friday, authorities said. Vincent R. Gagliardi, of Branchburg, was in the front seat of a car headed west on Fairview Drive at about 8:20 p.m. when the vehicle struck several “roadside objects,” before crashing, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
