Man charged in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured N.J. cop, prosecutor says

Investigators are searching for a man who led police from two Middlesex County towns on a pursuit last week and fired his gun during a foot chase, authorities said. Officers from the North Brunswick Police Department attempted to pull over a stolen Honda Civic around 4 p.m. on Oct. 8. in the area of Route 27, according to a joint statement from the department, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Brunswick Police.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO