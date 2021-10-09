CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Parents say 5th-grader died of COVID after she was class ‘nurse’

By Regina Mobley, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtuJV_0cLonB6200

PORTSMOUTH, Va. ( WAVY ) — The world will miss Teresa Sperry.

That’s what her parents say about the bubbly 10-year-old Virginia girl who died from COVID-19 on Sept. 27 at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk.

“The world is gonna miss out on her. She had so many dreams, so many goals that she wanted to do; she wanted to be a teacher, she wanted to design clothes. She impacted so many people,” said her mother, Nicole Sperry.

‘She had a heart for everybody’: Suffolk fifth grader dies from COVID-19 days after initial headache

It’s unclear how Teresa, a fifth-grader at Hillpoint Elementary School in Suffolk, contracted the virus, but her parents are saying their daughter was assigned to escort sick children to the nurse’s office.

Teresa’s father, Jeff Sperry, told WAVY that Teresa was proud of her role as a so-called “nurse.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHbMc_0cLonB6200
A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

“She was in the car and was telling me her job was to take care of the sick kids and take them to the nurse,” he said.

Dr. John B. Gordon III, superintendent of Suffolk Public Schools (SPS), is contradicting the Sperrys’ account.

PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Covid and Kids

“It is true that the student had the job of nurse, but that was for Band-Aids or bags of ice for kids who fell on the playground, etcetera,” said Gordon. “The procedure that is used at the schools is anytime there is a sick student, we call a Code C, and we’ve verified with the teacher and the school nurse and the administration that at no time was the student walking someone to a clinic who was feeling ill.”

Contact tracing is underway, and Gordon told WAVY on Wednesday that no other student in Teresa’s class has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

However, the Sperrys stand by their story.

“My daughter is gone; why would she lie, why would she make that up?” said Jeff Sperry.

Tracking coronavirus cases by county

SPS on Thursday issued a statement saying it will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the health department. The Hampton Roads region has recorded three juvenile COVID-19 fatalities.

CHKD has provided information for parents on where to get testing and when to act if they are concerned a child has been exposed to the coronavirus.

The Sperrys said they are vaccinated, but Jeff Sperry and Teresa’s brother has tested positive for coronavirus. Because of this diagnosis, funeral arrangements are pending.

National Motorcycle Ride Day: How to safely share the road

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Gun violence and kids: Shattered dreams, devastated families

Gun violence is killing an increasing number of children and teenagers across America, leaving behind shattered dreams and devastated families. Experts say idleness caused by the COVID pandemic shares the blame with easy access to guns and disputes that too often end with gunfire. Statistics compiled by the Gun Violence Archive show youth homicides rose sharply from […]
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Norfolk, VA
Health
City
Suffolk, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Norfolk, VA
Education
Suffolk, VA
Education
City
Portsmouth, VA
Norfolk, VA
Coronavirus
City
Norfolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Health
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

2K+
Followers
777
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy