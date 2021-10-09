CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

Cove PD Lt. graduates from leadership command college

By Special to the Herald
Killeen Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Schmidt, lieutenant of Copperas Cove Police Department recently graduated from the Leadership Command College — Class 90 of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas. The program, taught by a consortium of universities throughout Texas, provides law enforcement administrators and executives with the skills necessary to effectively manage police agencies and deliver a high level of service to their communities.

kdhnews.com

