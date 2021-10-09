Mandeville police search for car thief who slipped away after crash

MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) Mandeville police are looking for a man who stole a car and led them on a chase. The suspect got away after crashing the car. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Tuesday night, October 5, police say they were notified about a car theft and spotted the stolen vehicle shortly after receiving the call. Instead of pulling over, police say the thief led them on a chase that ended with a crash near the intersection of Galvez Street and the East Causeway Approach.

A foot chase followed and the thief got away. Police released a description only stating that the man was “slender.”

So far, more than 420 people have been booked… after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

