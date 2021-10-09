Translating evidence into policy: opinions and insights of Health Researchers and Policymakers in Nepal
The Evidence-Based Policymaking (EBP) process in Nepal is rife with poor practices where often policymakers are portrayed as perpetrators for such practices. However, we need to think of the EBP as a two-sided coin where both research pull and research push play equally significant roles. This study aimed to assess the perception of Nepalese health policymakers and researchers on EBP and identify appropriate mechanisms to integrate evidence into policies.bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
