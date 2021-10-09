CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Are Reign Energy Drinks Bad For You?

By Lauren DeMello
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwOxr_0cLolvKW00

Reign boasts seemingly desirable health features on the labels of their cans, highlighting caffeine, zero sugar, zero calories, zero artificial flavors, and zero artificial colors. The addition of CoQ10, amino acids, electrolytes and vitamins B3, B6 and B12 appear to provide important nutrients and health benefits for athletes who need to replenish, build muscle, and hydrate. While it may appear that Reign energy drinks are healthy at first glance, there are some important things to keep in mind regarding energy drinks like Reign, particularly with regards to caffeine content, natural flavors, and sucralose. While we want our energy drinks to offer us a pick-me-up, it's also important to note how much caffeine we're actually getting. Reign's website states that they source their "natural caffeine" from green coffee beans and each can has a total caffeine content of 300mg. This is 75% of our total recommended daily caffeine intake for the day, as Mayo Clinic suggests 400mg should be the maximum daily intake. If we've already had one morning cup of coffee and then reach for a Reign energy drink in the afternoon, we'll easily surpass our recommended daily limit.

'Natural Flavors'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMDLj_0cLolvKW00

Another important consideration is the ingredient "natural flavors." "Natural flavors" is the fourth most common ingredient found on food labels, and despite being called natural, health experts warn about the misleading nature of such an ingredient. Many of these additives often contain both artificial and synthetic chemicals, according to Food Drug Law Journal . However, food manufacturers can still label it a "natural flavor" if it falls under the broad definition of an essential oil, essence, or extract that results from a product being roasted or heated. These may be derived from a spice, fruit, juice, vegetable, yeast, herb, bark, bud, root, leaf, poultry or meat product, seafood product, dairy, egg, or fermented product (via FDA ). Because "natural flavors" is such a broad definition, there exist few binding regulations to date. Additionally, the addition of natural flavors in our food supply is a modern day method for enhancing palatability and processing of packaged and convenience foods. As such, there are few long-term, epidemiological studies showing human health impacts of consumption.

Sucralose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEaH4_0cLolvKW00

Some of the positive ingredients in Reign energy drink appear to be the vitamins, amino acids and electrolytes — important nutrition considerations for active individuals. But what about sucralose ? Sucralose has been a relatively controversial ingredient since its introduction onto the market in 1998 (via FDA ). Sucralose is a zero calorie sweetener that's six times sweeter than regular sugar, and while sucralose may be considered dangerous by some, there's recent evidence to suggest some health benefits associated with sucralose intake. A 2019 randomized control trial published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition aimed to compare impacts of four different types of common sweeteners. They found that both sucrose and saccharin drastically increased body weight, while sucralose was found to lower body weight. But what about the impacts of sucralose in individuals who don't normally consume artificial sweeteners? Researchers suggest these individuals may experience greater impacts to insulin sensitivity and blood sugar spikes, via Cleveland Clinic . It's also suggested artificial sweeteners may contribute to greater instances of sugar cravings, making weight loss more difficult over the long run.

Read this next: Surprising Things That Affect Your Blood Sugar

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

Why Are Chickpeas Bad for You?

Chickpeas, also called garbanzo beans, are a type of legume that are high in fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals. While chickpeas can provide health benefits, they may not be for everyone. Raw chickpeas often contain proteins such as globulin, albumin, and prolamin, which are associated with allergic reactions, and these...
saratogafalcon.org

A caffeine addict’s guide to energy drinks

The blaring sound of my alarm wakes me from my slumber, and I half-consciously hit the snooze button. Five minutes later, I hit snooze again, then again after another five minutes. After I finally get out of bed, dress and pack my bag, I quickly grab my breakfast: an energy drink from the fridge, with a cream cheese bagel on the side.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Drinks#Date Sugar#Nutrition#B3#B6#Reign#Mayo Clinic#Natural Flavors#Food Drug Law Journal
Well+Good

Should You Be Drinking Protein Water? A Registered Dietitian Weighs In

It's human nature to want our foods and drinks to do The Most. It's why we herald foods that cover several nutrient bases at once (like protein- and omega-3-rich eggs or protein- and fiber-filled beans) such healthy wins. So it makes sense that if there was a way to hydrate and meet our protein needs at the same time, it would be worth sipping on, right?
NUTRITION
perfumerflavorist.com

Symrise Collaborates with Holy Energy for Natural Energy Drink

Symrise has announced a collaboration with the startup company, Holy Energy, in developing an energy drink with a natural energy booster. The companies got to know each other in Berlin during the collaboration of Symrise with KitchenTown, an innovation platform for food and food technology startups. Together, Symrise and Holy Energy have developed a beverage gaming booster with natural fruit flavors and coloring. It comes with a very low sugar content (0.1gr/100ml) and no taurine or fillers.
DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

Is Okra Bad for You?

Okra, like many vegetables, has health benefits due to its high fiber and antioxidant content. However, eating too much okra can cause adverse effects in some people. Stomach problems: Fructans are a type of carbohydrate found in okra, which may increase bowel problems in people with irritable bowel syndrome. Joint...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
psychologytoday.com

Driving Fast and Loving Energy Drinks May Be in Our Genes

Fast drivers tend to score higher on psychometric tests that measure impulsivity and risky thrill-seeking behaviors. Drivers who get speeding tickets are more likely to consume energy drinks than law-abiding drivers. Genetics may play a role in the impulsive urge to seek excitement, consume energy drinks, and drive fast. New...
LIFESTYLE
MedicineNet.com

How Much Lemon Water Should You Drink in a Day?

A glass of lemon water first thing in the morning is an age-old remedy. To get your recommended daily intake of vitamin C (75 and 90 mg for women and men, respectively), you may need to drink about three-fourths of a cup of pure lemon juice per day. Mix the...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is Edamame Good or Bad for You?

Edamame is a tender soybean that is harvested when it is still green and not mature. But is it good for you or not? Soy foods tend to be controversial, with potential benefits and drawbacks. What are the benefits of edamame?. These tiny green beans are packed with nutrients, proteins,...
NUTRITION
Healthline

What Is Ozonated Water, and Can You Drink It?

Ozone is a colorless and odorless gas comprising three oxygen atoms. In the gas form, ozone is an unstable molecule that can cause damage to the lungs when inhaled (. When ozone is dissolved in water, the water becomes ozonated and is believed to have some therapeutic effects, including antioxidant and antimicrobial properties and use in dental therapy, cancer treatment, and food safety techniques (
HEALTH
themanual.com

The Best Foods and Drinks To Help You Sleep

After a busy day of work, chores, family time, working out, commuting, and juggling the other responsibilities in our lives, we finally slip under the covers and sink into the comfort of the mattress feeling exhausted and ready for a restful night of sound sleep. However, in one of life’s cruel ironies, many people find themselves unable to fully relax and fall asleep. The dreaded routine of flipping the pillow, shifting the blankets, and staring at the ceiling in restless frustration starts to play out as precious minutes we should be sleeping start to pass.
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

10 reasons why you should curb your fizzy drink habit

Fizzy drinks regularly come under fire from experts who have warned us on countless occasions that they are full of sugar and chemicals with (usually) zero nutritional value. But many of us are still unaware of the real damage that the thirst-quenchers can have. Since 2014 the sugar content of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
944
Followers
364
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy