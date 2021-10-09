UM Researchers Investigate Human Impact on Backcountry Water Quality
FLATHEAD LAKE – After another summer of record-breaking tourism, it remains clear that Montana’s natural environment and breathtaking backcountry continue to draw numerous visitors who serve as a major economic driver for the state. This increase in tourism recently led University of Montana graduate student Daniel Pendergraph to pose the question: What impact might this boom in human activity have on the pristine water quality of backcountry lakes?ksenam.com
