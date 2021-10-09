UM Researchers Investigate Human Impact on Backcountry Water Quality

Join in on the 5th Annual Pheasant Fest fundraiser supporting Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front, a living, working farm along the Rocky Mountain front for adults with intellectual disabilities. It takes place on Saturday, October 16 at the Stage Stop Inn in Choteau. You can register at the event and the cost is 0nly $30 to get in and that includes the meal. . This is the main fundraiser for the year to support the Farm. Pheasant Fest. It is an evening filled with great food, games, silent and live auction, raffles, music and dancing. For more information contact Cory Copenhaver 406-781-1688 or Steve Lettengarver 406-590-2744.

CHOTEAU, MT ・ 19 DAYS AGO