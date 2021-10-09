CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

UM Researchers Investigate Human Impact on Backcountry Water Quality

By Anne James
 4 days ago
FLATHEAD LAKE – After another summer of record-breaking tourism, it remains clear that Montana’s natural environment and breathtaking backcountry continue to draw numerous visitors who serve as a major economic driver for the state. This increase in tourism recently led University of Montana graduate student Daniel Pendergraph to pose the question: What impact might this boom in human activity have on the pristine water quality of backcountry lakes?

KSEN AM 1150

Continued Growth Shatters UM Record for Research Activity

MISSOULA – There is more research happening at the University of Montana today than at any point in the flagship institution’s history. For fiscal year 2021, which runs from July to June, UM reported $138 million in research awards. This sizeable increase is 38% larger than the previous year’s record-breaking research intake.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Glacier Co. Extension Minute: Fall Rancher Roundtable Set for September 27 and 28

Whether it’s lack of hay, high feed prices, nitrates in grain hay, etc., there are many challenges facing ranchers as they plan their fall and winter ranch feeding program. The Fall Rancher Roundtable Monday, September 27 in Cut Bank and Tuesday, September 28 in Valier, will address these challenges and provide potential options to stretch the winter feed pile and maintain adequate cowherd performance.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

