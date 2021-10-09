Post in Albany is closed, owners will change concept

ALBANY — Post, the latest incarnation of a basement space on Lark Street that has been a wine bar for 19 years, is permanently closed. It stopped serving a few weeks ago, ostensibly on a temporary basis, but the owners have decided to shutter Post, retaining the space and redeveloping it into a different concept, according to Nick Warchol, who opened Post in May 2019 with partners Craig Dutra and Noah Bondy, with whom he owns the D.P. Dough calzone franchise in Albany, and a fourth partner, Aaron Wilson.