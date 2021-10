The SDHSAA Class A State Tennis Tournament finished up day one on Monday evening. Delilah Maxwell, Christian Rowe, and Anna Oetzmann lost their first round matchups, but gained two wins in the consolation bracket to get to the consolation finals. Savanah Shipley won her first round match, losing the championship quarterfinals, and won the fifth place semifinals. She will play for fifth place today at 9:15 a.m. Graham and Shipley also lost their opening round match, but earned two wins and advanced to the consolation finals for flight one doubles. The tournament resumes today at 8:00 a.m.

7 DAYS AGO