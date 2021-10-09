CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-09 01:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * Until late this afternoon. * At 1:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.7 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:00 AM CDT Saturday was 16.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 6.4 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7 feet on 04/14/1964. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Paint Rock River Woodville 15.0 15.7 Sat 1 am CDT 13.6 12.1 10.2

