Kit Carson County, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for Kit Carson County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Kit Carson County Near critical to critical fire weather conditions are expected Saturday afternoon .The combination of dry fuels, relative humidity values in the upper teens, and west to southwest winds gusting up to 35 mph will produce near critical to critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013 AND 253 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman. * Timing...Noon MDT to 6 PM MDT. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 80s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.

alerts.weather.gov

