Paintbrush Boy and Pencil Girl: Pinkalicious and Rafael decide to create their very own comic book! But when Pinkalicious realizes that Rafael made the next chapter without her, it will take more than a superhero to save their friendship. Curriculum: (Visual Arts) Creating characters and working collaboratively to tell a story through a comic book format. Save a Tree: Pinkalicious and her friends are sad to learn their favorite tree at the park has died and will be taken down. Determined to save it, Pinkalicious comes up with a pinkamazing idea to give their beloved tree new purpose. Curriculum: (Visual Arts) Create something new from something old, using paint, natural objects and craft items. Interstitial: Kids meet comic book creator LJ Baptiste and learn how choosing different color palettes can convey a variety of feelings.

COMICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO