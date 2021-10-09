CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Coffee with a Cop focuses on drug abuse, rehab

By Zach Hacker zach.hacker@apgecm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrug use in Morrison County was the main topic of discussion Wednesday, at a Coffee with a Cop event hosted at the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. About 35 people in attendance heard from Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen and Investigators James Paschelke and Casey King with the Sheriff’s Office and Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force (VOTF) about trends in drug use in the county. They also talked about signs of drug use and certain kinds of paraphernalia that are commonly used for different kinds of drugs.

