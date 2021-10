The Bay Area has no shortage of sweet seaside spots, but there’s something uniquely special about Dillon Beach Resort. The family-friendly destination has the distinction of being California’s only private beach in California and its history dates back more than 130 years. When a native Marin County family purchased the property in April 2018, they made a commitment to honor the original footprint of the historic site, updating the property with three Coastal Cabins and 12 well-appointed Tiny Homes. Thirteen additional Tiny Homes are on track to be completed by next summer, and the hidden gem is set to shine brighter as more visitors and locals alike discover its magic.

