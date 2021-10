Lonzo Ball hasn’t ascended to stardom, but the 24-year-old is one of the smartest players in the NBA and only getting better. Lonzo Ball is not a star, and each facet of his game is grounded in that fact. Where many NBA players stretch themselves beyond their limits, Ball seems to work under no delusions of who he is, operating with full clarity of what he can do and, crucially, what he can’t. That divide — between the can and the can’t — has turned Ball into a bit of a lightning rod, and how one values his skill set is its own kind of basketball personality test.

