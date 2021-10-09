New England Patriots: Have Pats thrown in the towel on the 2021 season?

BOSTON (CBS) — An already frustrating Sunday afternoon in Houston went from bad to worse for the New England Patriots early in the second half against the Texans. After Mac Jones was picked off to end New England’s first drive of the second half, the Texans broke out some trickeration to burn the Patriots. And burn the Patriots they did with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills to Chris Conley off a flea flicker. Mark Ingram took a handoff to start the play, before pitching it back to Mills. The quarterback calmly hit Conley in stride, as the receiver had several feet of separation between himself and Patriots corner JoeJuan Williams. The ol’ Flea Flicker. #WeAreTexans 📺: #NEvsHOU on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/iqj4hm9VrK — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021 The touchdown put Houston on top 22-9. Mills looked like a seasoned vet against the New England secondary, with three touchdown passes and just five incompletions up to this point. The Patriots defense is not having a very good day in Houston, allowing points on each of the Texans’ first four possessions so far in the game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO